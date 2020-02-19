Onward first reactions describe upcoming Pixar film as “emotional” and “enchanting”

Although Pixar’s sequels are often stellar, there’s something uniquely exciting about a brand new original from the animation studio – and so fans are eagerly awaiting the release of upcoming film Onward.

And with the new movie premiering on Tuesday night, early reactions seem to indicate that Pixar has another hit on its hands, with critics calling the film “emotional” and “enchanting.”

The film, which boasts Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer and Chris Pratt amongst its impressive voice cast, tells the story of two teenaged elf brothers living in a fantasy world where the inhabitants no longer have the magical powers they once possessed.

But if the reactions so far are anything to go by, there’s still plenty of magic left in Pixar’s tank – with the film already gathering significant acclaim.

Steven Weintraub, of Collider, said “In a surprise to no one @Pixar has delivered yet another great film with #onward.

“3rd act brought some tears. Congrats to @MrDanScanlon and everyone that worked on the film. Absolutely recommended.”

In a surprise to no one @Pixar has delivered yet another great film with #onward. 3rd act brought some tears. Congrats to @MrDanScanlon and everyone that worked on the film. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/lx45NUdtsY — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 19, 2020

Meanwhile critic Ashley Menzel praised the film for providing something rather different than what we’ve been accustomed to from Pixar.

She wrote on Twitter, “#Onward leads us on a quest to discover the power of brotherhood & the joy in the magical. Barley & Ian’s chemistry wins over our hearts.

“A welcome departure from Pixar’s usual fare, it is more emotional than I anticipated & the enchanting trick up Pixar’s sleeve we didn’t expect.”

#Onward leads us on a quest to discover the power of brotherhood & the joy in the magical. Barley & Ian's chemistry wins over our hearts. A welcome departure from Pixar's usual fare, it is more emotional than I anticipated & the enchanting trick up Pixar's sleeve we didn't expect pic.twitter.com/BRCU9wgTPE — Ashley Menzel (@AshleyGMenzel) February 19, 2020

Another critic, Kristian Harloff, added, “Thought #Onward had that Pixar magic. Pun intended. I was hoping for a few more laughs but it delivered on the emotional levels.

“Relationship between @prattprattpratt and @TomHolland1996 is why you go and @octaviaspencer is why you stay. You can feel how personal this story is.”

And Mashable’s Alison Foreman called the film, “weird and wonderful, consistently surprising, appropriately sweet, occasionally profound, perfectly Pixar.”

Onward is weird and ✨wonderful✨ Consistently surprising, appropriately sweet, occasionally profound, perfectly Pixar. My only complaints: (1) we don’t get enough of the trash unicorns (2) it made me want to call my dad’s legs?? #OnwardPixar #Onward pic.twitter.com/RkAKGe33NL — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) February 19, 2020

Safe to say that those reactions have whetted our appetites for the already hotly anticipated film…

Onward is released in UK cinemas on Friday 6th March 2020.