When is Pixar’s Onward released in cinemas? What’s it about?

Few studios are quite as synonymous with quality family fare as Pixar, so fans will be pleased to hear that their next film is only a few months away.

Onward is set in a fantasy world and follows two teenage elf brothers who go on an adventure to find magic and save their father.

Here’s everything you need to know about Onward…

When is Onward released in UK cinemas?

Onward will be released in cinemas across the United Kingdom from Friday 6th March 2020.

What is Onward about?

Onward is set in a fantasy world inhabited by creatures like elves and fairies, where magic was once commonplace but has now been replaced by technology similar to that of our own.

When two elf brothers receive a message from their late father saying that magic still exists in the world, they discover it can be used to bring him back to life but their attempt only half works.

The hapless pair manage to bring their father’s legs back into the mortal world, but need to go on a quest to find the magic necessary to make him whole again.

The journey will bring them onto the path of formidable villains and perilous obstacles, with only each other to rely on for support.

Who is in the cast of Onward?

Chris Pratt (Jurassic World) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home) take the leading roles as the two elf brothers, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) providing the voice of their mother.

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer has also been cast as a manticore, a creature from legend with the head of a human, the body of a lion and a venomous tail.

The rest of the voice cast is yet to be announced, but as a Pixar production you can expect some more big names to appear.

The film is directed by Dan Scanlon, who previously helmed the 2013 hit Monsters University.

Is there a trailer?

There certainly is. Disney unveiled this fun look at the plot of the film in November: