Breaking Bad film already shot says Bob Odenkirk

We may not have long to wait until we see more Breaking Bad on our screens, after Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk confirmed the spin-off film of the Emmy-award winning series has already finished filming.

Odenkirk, who played corrupt criminal lawyer Saul Goodman, added that showrunner Vince Gilligan had done “an amazing job” in keeping details about the project under wraps for so long.

“I don’t know what people know and don’t know,” he said. “I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.”

Whether Odenkirk will reprise his role as corrupt criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill, alias Saul Goodman, in the film remains to be seen, with Odenkirk simply saying he was “excited” about the movie.

“I’ve heard so many different things about it,” he continued to The Hollywood Reporter. “I can’t wait to see it.”

Very little is known about the Breaking Bad film, with the Albuquerque Journal reporting that the film’s working title is “Greenbrier.”

The film was confirmed in February 2019 with filming beginning in New Mexico that month.

According to the logline, “Greenbrier” tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.

However, site Slashfilm reported that the movie will be a be a sequel set after the events of the series, centring on Aaron Paul’s drug-dealing character Jesse Pinkman after escaping captivity from a meth-making gang of neo-Nazis at the end of the main show.

Paul’s return has since been confirmed, but it is not yet known whether Pinkman’s partner Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, will be making an appearance.

Cranston has said previously that he would love to be involved in the project.

“I don’t know if there’s an appearance — flashbacks, flash forwards — but I’m excited about it because it’s Breaking Bad and it was the greatest professional period of my life and I can’t wait to see all those people again, even if I just come by to visit,” he said on The Dan Patrick Show in November last year.

It has been reported that Netflix won first-run rights to the project before it airs on its original home on American network AMC, which means we could be seeing it on screens as the same time as the States.