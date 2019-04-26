Zac Efron stars in Netflix’s new biopic on Ted Bundy, one of America’s most infamous serial killers, who was executed in 1989 after carrying out more than 30 murders in the 1970s.

Here’s everything you need to know about Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

When is Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile on Netflix?

The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix on 3rd May 2019.

What’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile about?

Directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost trilogy), the film is told from the perspective of Ted Bundy’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who for many years was in denial about Bundy’s violent crimes, and who continued to support him despite the mounting pile of evidence against him. The film is based on Kloepfer’s memoir The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy.

We first meet the pair during their courtship, when Bundy seduces Kloepfer at a bar.

Who was Ted Bundy?

Born in 1946, Ted Bundy was a notorious American serial killer and necrophile who would eventually confess to 30 homicides that took place in the mid to late 1970s — although the true number of his victims could be far higher. Regarded by some of his victims as charismatic and charming, these were traits Bundy exploited to sexually assault, murder and decapitate young women across the US.

He engineered two escapes from prison, but was recaptured in 1978 and was executed in Florida State Prison in 1989.

Who stars in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile?

To The Bone’s Lily Collins, who most recently starred in BBC1’s Les Miserables, plays Elizabeth Kloepfer, while Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman) plays serial killer Ted Bundy.

Joining the cast are Oscar-nominee John Malkovich, who plays Edward Cowart, the judge who presided over Bundy’s trial and gave him the death sentence; Kaya Scodelario (Skins, Wuthering Heights) as Bundy’s ex-wife Carole Ann Boone; and The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons as a lawyer prosecuting Bundy.

Is there a trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile?

Yep, you can watch it below.

Are there any other Ted Bundy films or TV series?

Ted Bundy and his victims have been the subjects of multiple onscreen adaptations, including The Riverman (2004), in which Bunday was played by Cary Elwes, and Bundy: A Legacy of Evil (2008), in which he was played by Corin Nemec.

Netflix’s recent four-part docu-series Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes recounts Bundy’s life using 100 hours of interviews and archival footage of Bundy.