Lindsay Lohan reveals what happened to her Mean Girls and Parent Trap characters

Lindsay Lohan has been out of the acting game for a while now, but that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten about some of the iconic characters she’s played over the years. In fact, she’s actually come up with some pretty interesting ideas as to where they would all be in 2019.

Sitting down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss her new MTV reality show about her beach club in Mykonos, the star went through a host of characters, including Mean Girls’ Cady Heron and The Parent Trap’s estranged twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, and explained what their lives would be like today.

Cady, for example, is back in Africa, building homes for orphaned gorillas, according to Lohan. Hallie and Annie will have swapped places, with the former working in London as a parenting counsellor, and the latter in California working at a vineyard.

Plus, she says, Lola from Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen would be directing the play of Mean Girls on Broadway. Watch her discuss her characters’ fates below.