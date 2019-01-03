Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Lindsay Lohan reveals what happened to her Mean Girls and Parent Trap characters

Lindsay Lohan reveals what happened to her Mean Girls and Parent Trap characters

Apparently Cady Heron went back to Africa to build homes for orphaned gorillas...

actress Lindsay Lohan creation for Spring-Autunm 2018 Collection of Devota & Lomba during the first day of the Madrid Fashion Week, in Madrid, Spain, 1 September 2017. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan has been out of the acting game for a while now, but that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten about some of the iconic characters she’s played over the years. In fact, she’s actually come up with some pretty interesting ideas as to where they would all be in 2019.

Advertisement

Sitting down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss her new MTV reality show about her beach club in Mykonos, the star went through a host of characters, including Mean Girls’ Cady Heron and The Parent Trap’s estranged twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, and explained what their lives would be like today.

Cady, for example, is back in Africa, building homes for orphaned gorillas, according to Lohan. Hallie and Annie will have swapped places, with the former working in London as a parenting counsellor, and the latter in California working at a vineyard.

Advertisement

Plus, she says, Lola from Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen would be directing the play of Mean Girls on Broadway. Watch her discuss her characters’ fates below.

Tags

All about Mean Girls

actress Lindsay Lohan creation for Spring-Autunm 2018 Collection of Devota & Lomba during the first day of the Madrid Fashion Week, in Madrid, Spain, 1 September 2017. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Bird Box

Netflix warns people not to walk around blindfolded for the “Bird Box Challenge”

The Crown season 3 Helena Bonham Carter

Release dates Major Netflix TV shows coming in 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Will Poulter arrives at the Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch official launch event on May 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel)

Will Poulter “steps back” from social media after reaction to Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now