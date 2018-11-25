John Boyega praises “brilliant” Doctor Who performance by his old co-star Jodie Whittaker

Star Wars star John Boyega has paid tribute to Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker, with whom he worked on his very first film (2011’s Attack the Block) when he was just starting out.

“I’m so proud of her when I hear that she is the first female Doctor Who,” Boyega, who plays ex-Stormtrooper Finn in the Star Wars movies, told the crowd during a Q and A at Google Pixel 3 Curiosity Rooms in Piccadilly Circus, London on Friday evening.

“That’s what I’m talking about! It’s brilliant to see a character – that can change and morph into and gain new life in search of time and history – is being revamped again.”

Also describing to interviewer Femi Oguns how during his time making Attack the Block the younger cast called her “Mrs Whittaker” in an attempt to make her feel old, Boyega went on to reveal that he hoped to work with the 36-year-old again some day – even if he wasn’t sure about turning up in Doctor Who itself.

“I don’t know about Doctor Who but I would love to work with her again,” he said.

“Definitely. 100%.”

And who knows? Given that former Doctor Matt Smith has reportedly secured a role in Star Wars Episode IX, maybe Whittaker could be next…

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays