Karen Gillan shares backstage shot from Infinity War torture scene

See how the Russo brothers shot Nebula’s torment at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War

Karen Gillan has shared a backstage photo of her Avengers: Infinity War character, Luphomoid assassin Nebula, being tortured on set.

Advertisement

The torture scene was one of the most harrowing in the movie, with Nebula imprisoned by Thanos while he endeavoured to find the Soul Stone.

Nebula’s adopted sister Gamora was forced to witness Nebula’s screaming agony as her body was split into metal pieces.

In the photo above, you can see the Russo brothers directing Gillan as she is suspended in the air, suited up against a blue background for CGI purposes.

Advertisement

Despite her suffering at the hands of Thanos, Nebula does manage to make it out alive. We’ll just have to wait until Avengers 4 in April 2019 to find out how she fares in the next movie.