Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Film
Karen Gillan shares backstage shot from Infinity War torture scene

Karen Gillan shares backstage shot from Infinity War torture scene

See how the Russo brothers shot Nebula’s torment at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War

Karen Gillan has shared a backstage photo of her Avengers: Infinity War character, Luphomoid assassin Nebula, being tortured on set.

Advertisement

The torture scene was one of the most harrowing in the movie, with Nebula imprisoned by Thanos while he endeavoured to find the Soul Stone.

Nebula’s adopted sister Gamora was forced to witness Nebula’s screaming agony as her body was split into metal pieces.

Behind the scenes on Avengers Infinity War with the directors – the Russo Brothers.

A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on

In the photo above, you can see the Russo brothers directing Gillan as she is suspended in the air, suited up against a blue background for CGI purposes.

Advertisement

Despite her suffering at the hands of Thanos, Nebula does manage to make it out alive. We’ll just have to wait until Avengers 4 in April 2019 to find out how she fares in the next movie.

Tags

All about Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel gag reel screenshot, EH
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 23: Actor Dave Bautista attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Dave Bautista says working on Guardians 3 Is “pretty nauseating” after James Gunn firing

L to R: Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) DIsney, Marvel, sky pics, TL

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Guardians of the Galaxy

Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and the entire Guardians of the Galaxy cast pen open letter in support of director James Gunn

War Machine (Don Cheadle), Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

Avengers: Infinity War – what happens next?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more