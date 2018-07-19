Is there going to be a third movie after Mamma Mia 2?

Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Pierce Brosnan and Christine Baranski are all very keen for another film – and they already have some ideas for the plot

Filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again sounds more like a holiday than hard work – singing and dancing on a beautiful Croatian island and sailing the Dalmatian coastline – so it’s no wonder the cast are keen to do a third movie.

When asked whether she would like to film another sequel, Amanda Seyfried (who plays Sophie) told RadioTimes.com: “Oh yeah! Beyond yes.”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again goes back in time to when Meryl Streep’s Donna first met her three lovers (and possible fathers of her daughter Sophie).

Lily James, who joined the cast of Mamma Mia 2 as a young Donna, revealed the cast’s plot idea for a potential sequel: “We laughed that it could be ‘Mamma Mia! The DNA Test’. You finally find out who the dad is.”

Like a kind of Hollywood Jeremy Kyle? Interesting.

Christine Baranski is absolutely in for a third film, too: “We’re ready for the next sequel because it’s just so much fun to do.”

But the gap between the first outing and this sequel was ten years, and Pierce Brosnan suggested that if there’s going to be another movie, “we better make it soon, I think”.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits UK cinemas on Friday 20th July