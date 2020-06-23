Will there be a Love Island: Australia season 3?
There have already been two seasons of the reality show's Aussie version – will there be a third?
While Love Island 2020 may have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, its Australian cousin has stepped in to save the day with its first season airing every night on ITV2.
For those of you who are already loving it and are hoping there’s more, you’re in luck – Love Island: Australia series two aired in October 2019, but will there be a third season?
Here’s everything we know about Love Island Australia season three…
Will there be a third season of Love Island: Australia?
Channel Nine, the network which produces Love Island: Australia, has not yet confirmed whether the series is returning for a third season in the future.
Either way, a third season is unlikely to happen this summer due to travel bans and social distancing requires put in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the world.
In an interview with MTV Australia in March, as reported by The Cinemaholic, the show’s host Sophie Monk said: “I don’t find out things because they know I tell everyone but as far as I know, I think it’s going ahead.”
“With the corona, everything’s been bumped this year. Like everyone’s job, everyone’s feeling it so you kind of just gotta play it by ear, don’t you?” she said.
However, Australian magazine Who reported back in November that Love Island: Australia was “up in the air” and at risk of being axed due to poor ratings during its second season, so it looks as if we’ll have to wait until the pandemic passes as to whether the show will return for a third time.
Who will appear on Love Island: Australia series three?
If Love Island: Australia is renewed for a third series, we can expect to see another 10 islanders enter the villa although it’s impossible to tell who they could be at this point.
It’s likely that host Sophie Monk and commentator Eoghan McDermott will be back to present season three does happen.