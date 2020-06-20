Mamma Mia co-creator Judy Craymer thinks a third movie will happen

The co-creator of popular ABBA-themed musical Mamma Mia is optimistic about the prospect of a third movie.

Judy Craymer is one of the minds behind the original stage production and has served as a producer on the first film and its 2018 sequel, both of which starred Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, she revealed that a third film is quite likely to happen and could hit cinemas sooner than you think.

“I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months,” Craymer said. “But then I got hit with COVID fog.”

She added: “I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”

That’s hardly surprising given the success that both Mamma Mia films have enjoyed, with the first raking in a mammoth $600 million at the global box office and the sequel falling just shy of $400 million.

The fact that Craymer had planned to start plotting a third film this year suggests we may not have to wait a decade for the next instalment, as we did the first time around.

But of course, the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the film industry as a whole, so that could well be a speed bump in getting the trilogy-closing entry into cinemas.

Netflix recently announced that Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will be joining its library of films on Friday 26th June.

We have some news to cher with you: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again comes to Netflix on 26 June. pic.twitter.com/8VjUYEMrFc — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 14, 2020

