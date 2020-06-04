How to watch The Masked Singer US season 2

We were fully obsessed with series one of The Masked Singer when it arrived on ITV earlier this year.

While some reality shows fail to live up to the hype, this was properly addictive telly that left the whole nation asking unusual questions like, “Who is Queen Bee?” and “Why does Rita Ora think everybody is Charli XCX?”

Although the show is actually perfect for an era of social distancing, it will be a little while before series two hits our screens. So why not tune into the original American series, which inspired the UK show, to fill the void?

Here’s everything you need to know about where to find it and how to watch.

Where and when can I watch The Masked Singer US?

It’s coming to ITV on Saturday afternoons! Tune in from Saturday 6th June at 4.40pm.

ITV appears to be skipping series one, instead starting with the second series of the US show, which originally aired last September. Remember to be careful with your Google searches, as the big reveals are now out there for US audiences!

Who appears in The Masked Singer US?

You don’t want us to tell you which celebs are behind the mask, we’d spoil it for you! While we won’t reveal the singers, we can tell you the judges: Pussycat Doll and UK X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger, singer Robin Thicke, model Jenny McCarthy and actor Ken Jeong, who also judges on the UK show.

The series is presented by Nick Cannon, who will introduce the first four contestants on episode one – Butterfly, Egg, Skeleton and Thingamajig.

Here’s the full list of characters on the show:

Black Widow

Butterfly

Eagle

Egg

Flamingo

Flower

Fox

Ice Cream

Ladybug

Leopard

Panda

Penguin

Rottweiler

Skeleton

Thingamajig

Tree

It The Masked Singer US similar to the UK version?

Very – it’s the same format, just a little more outlandish, if you can imagine that!

The Masked Singer US airs Saturday afternoons on ITV at 4.40pm.