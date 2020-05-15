Gangs of London has jolted our lockdown into life with its pulsating fight scenes and tense gangland drama, and fans are asking questions of a next season.

Director Gareth Evans will be pleased with the reaction to his violent, bloody Sky Atlantic series starring Peaky Blinders alumni Joe Cole and Game of Thrones’ Michelle Fairley.

Check out our guide to whether Gangs of London season 2 could become a reality.

Will there be a Gangs of London season 2?

Gangs of London season two is yet to be announced, but given the mostly positive reaction from fans and critics across the nation, expect to see a return.

Of course, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means production will be limited and delayed for now, but it won’t definitively put an end to season two speculation.

Evans told Sky News: “We have to wait and see for that, but there’s certainly scope and availability there for the story threads to be picked up again and for those journeys to continue.”

In a further interview, Evans and series director Corin Hardy further outlined the big plans they have for a second outing, telling Metro, “I think there’s lots of things up for grabs and we’ve got a lot of big ideas but it’s obviously it’s up to the crowd watching if there’s another one.

“That was the thing that blew my mind, it was seeing people staying up until 1am watching online.”

If Evans is onboard, so are we.

What happened at the end of Gangs of London season 1?

The first season ended with many major characters in troubling predicaments – with the Wallace’s in hiding.

Meanwhile Marian is shot by Ed Dumani and feigns deaths, but she has actually survived the gunshot wounds and looks for help from Floriana, Finn’s mistress.

Elsewhere, Shannon and Sean have discovered Elliot’ identity as an undercover cop, leading to Shannon taking the life of his handler Vicky. Sean reacts differently to the revelation – although he is shocked he attempts to team up with Elliot in an attempt to bring down the Investors.

It wasn’t so simple though and when he is presented with an opportunity, Elliot has no choice but to shoot Sean in the face on the orders of the Investors, as he lets Alex flee and turns himself into the police – though he still plans to bring the Investors down.

What will happen in Gangs of London season 2?

The second series has been teed up rather nicely, and will most likely follow Elliot’s attempts to bring down the Investors while he is working for them.

Meanwhile some fans have speculated that Sean may still be alive after all – with Gareth Evans adding fuel to the fire, “I think we’ve kept that pretty open of where Elliot shot him. If it had been dead centre, then yeah absolutely [he’d be dead].”

So perhaps we could still see Elliot and Sean team up after all…

Gangs of London season 2 trailer

We’re still some way off a Gangs of Season 2 trailer considering the next run of the show is yet to be confirmed.

If it does, we’ll bring you the trailer as soon as it drops.

