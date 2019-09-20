How can I watch Waterloo Road?
It's back to school over on BBC iPlayer
School’s officially back in session, as the BBC’s long-running series Waterloo Road, about all the drama at a comprehensive school, is now available to download and stream in its entirety.
Here’s everything you need to know…
Where can I watch Waterloo Road?
Every epsiode is now available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer.
You’re not the only ones going back to school this September… ????????????????
Every episode of Waterloo Road is now available on @BBCiPlayer!https://t.co/Jtg3wPPCCO pic.twitter.com/E7pXNZHHPH
— BBC iPlayer (@BBCiPlayer) September 19, 2019
What is Waterloo Road about?
The long-running series is set in a comprehensive school and follows the parents and students of the titular comprehensive, Waterloo Road. The show starred the likes of Victoria’s Jenna Coleman, Downton Abbey’s Sophie McShera, Jill Halfpenny, Angela Griffin, Denise Welch, Merlin’s Jason Done and ex-Corrie actor Adam Thomas.
There was also a spin-off, Waterloo Road Reunited, following the lives of former students of the fictional school (this isn’t available to watch on iPlayer – sorry).
How many Waterloo Road series are there?
There are 10 series, which originally ran from 2006 to 2015.