LEGO Star Wars unveils Imperial Star Destroyer – the largest set ever made

LEGO Star Wars has unveiled a new set – the Imperial Star Destroyer.

Advertisement

The Galactic Empire gets one up on the Jedi as it now has the largest LEGO building set ever made in its collection with a whopping 4,784 pieces and measuring in at more than 14 inches high and 43 inches long.

The LEGO Star Wars USC 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer is being added to the collection to mark the 20th anniversary of the brand’s partnership with the film franchise.

This isn’t any old Destroyer either, it’s modelled after the first ship, the Devastator. The Ultimate Collector Series model recreates the starship from the opening sequence of Star Wars with swiveling guns, the tilting radar dish, hinge engine exhausts and a small Tantive IV. The set also comes with a display stand and two Imperial mini figurines.

While the Imperial Destroyer is the largest set LEGO has ever made it’s still beaten by the 2017 Millennium Falcon which takes the top spot for number of pieces, that’s 7,500 if you’re wondering. The Death Star comes in third at 4,016 pieces.

If you’re wondering how much you have to part with to get one of the sets, which is available from 1st October, it’s not cheap. For UK buyers it’s £649.99, and in the US $699.99. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper LEGO do sell a Death Star Escape set for £24.99 nd the Rebel A-Wing Starfighter for £11.99 if you’re not a fan of the Dark Side.

The set is available from 18th September for LEGO VIP members.

LEGO has been on form lately, not so long ago it announced a FRIENDS set to mark the show’s 25th anniversary. The Central Perk coffee shop includes the friends as mini figurines holding their own coffee mugs as Phoebe plays her mini guitar.

Advertisement

You can buy the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer and see the whole collection at lego.com.