ITV and BBC sign agreement to launch UK BritBox service later this year
Expect British favourites from Gavin and Stacey to Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley as well as brand new content
Britain’s biggest broadcasters ITV and the BBC have signed an agreement to launch new streaming service BritBox in the final three months of the year, mounting a defence against on-demand services like Netflix and Amazon from across the pond.
The new service will be competitively priced at £5.99 per month with programmes available to stream in HD across multiples screens and devices.
BritBox will provide a new home for boxset favourites from the broadcasters’ archives, including Gavin and Stacey, Broadchurch, Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley, and the UK-version of The Office. New series will also be commissioned specifically for the platform, according to the BBC Director General, Tony Hall.