First images of the new Ben Mitchell – actor Max Bowden joins the EastEnders cast

EastEnders is to bring Ben Mitchell back to Walford, but he won’t be being played by Harry Reid. Instead, former Waterloo Road star Max Bowden will be playing the role of Phil Mitchell’s son.

Advertisement

Reid took on the part of Ben in 2014 but the character departed for a new life overseas four years later after stealing the money from Aidan’s heist. Now, new boss Kate Oates has decided to cast Bowden – best known for playing Justin Fitzgerald on the BBC1 schools drama – as the sixth incarnation of Ben, with the actor set to begin filming in the coming weeks.

Bowden said today: “I’m so excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders and taking on the role of Ben Mitchell. I’ve always been a fan of the show so to be joining one of the most iconic families in soap is beyond exciting. I can’t wait to get started and see what’s in store for Ben.”

Kate Oates added: “A character like Ben, with his rich history, ‘complicated’ family and complex psychology, is pure gold. With Max in the role, we will be exploring the aspects of Ben’s character that have been allowed to develop during his time away from the Square: unfettered by old loyalties, and out of the long shadow of his father, Phil.”

The news that Ben is headed back to Albert Square comes following the announcement in December last year that Lola Pierce (Danielle Harold) – with whom Ben has a daughter by the name of Lexi – is also set for an EastEnders comeback. Lola, Lexi and Ben will all be seen arriving home together in the months ahead.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.