Coronation Street: where have you seen Sally’s lawyer Paula before? Who is actress Stirling Gallacher?

All you need to know about the star playing Sophie's new love interest

Sally Metcalfe’s current trouble with the law will see her turn to old schoolfriend-turned-lawyer Paula Martin for help in tonight’s Coronation Street. But little does Sally realise that the Corrie newcomer is set to get romantically involved with Sophie. How will Sally react should she discover all about the ‘cougar’ relationship?

Advertisement

The character of Paula is played by Stirling Gallacher, who is best known for playing Dr Georgina Woodson in the BBC1 daytime medical drama Doctors, a role that earned her a British Soap Award for Bet On-Screen Partnership in 2007 along with co-star Sean Gleeson, to whom she is now married in real life.

Gallacher also played Wernham-Hogg executive Jennifer Taylor-Clarke in both series of the Ricky Gervais comedy The Office. She also featured in sketch comedy Little Britain playing the Prime Minister’s wife.

In recent years, Gallacher has had guest roles on CBBC favourite The Dumping Ground, ITV’s Midsomer Murders and the BBC’s Holby City. Soap fans may also recognise her from three appearances on EastEnders in 2017 when she played the Mayor of Walford.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.