Who is Charlie Frederick? Meet the Love Island contestant who says he’s “the package”

“I am quite upfront and I will say what I think so people might not like that I’ve got a bit of a sharp tongue sometimes. If I don’t like you, you’ll probably know about it.”

He’s only had one serious relationship, which lasted about three years. “It has been and gone and wasn’t right at the time. She would say I was a lovely guy but it just didn’t work out. I think the same about her but it just didn’t work out at the time. He thinks the girl in question “will probably be quite shocked when she sees me walk into the villa”.

What about future women, then? How does he fancy his chances with the Love Island ladies?

“I’m there to find the one. I know I’m not an ugly guy but you just don’t know whether they are going to fancy me. I’m a certain type, I’m blonde and fair. You ask a girl what her type is and they might say ‘dark, tall and handsome’.”

Does he think the girls will fancy him? “Who knows. I’ll have to make them fancy me, turn up the charm and go on a date. I’ve never been in a situation where no one has fancied me but I’m not the sort of person who would notice in a bar if anyone was looking at me.”

Here’s hoping he’s right, for his own sake.