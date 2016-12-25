What did you think of Maigret’s Dead Man?

Rowan Atkinson returned for his second outing as French detective Jules Maigret – but was the Parisian thriller perfect Christmas Day viewing?

Christmas Day saw Rowan Atkinson return to ITV as French detective Jules Maigret, in a new two-hour adaptation Maigret’s Dead Man.

Atkinson led a stellar cast in the ITV Christmas special, the second time he has taken on the challenge of playing Georges Simenon’s thoughtful detective.

ITV clearly think this series is fit for a special occasion, with the first instalment Maigret Sets A Trap having aired on Easter Monday. But the question is, do you think this deadly Parisian crime drama make your Christmas?

Michael Gambon as Maigret in 1992

The series is just the latest in a long line of Maigret adaptations – Michael Gambon played the pipe-smoking officer in the early 90s. How does Atkinson’s portrayal compare?

Let us know what you thought of Maigret’s Dead Man in the comments box below. The best reviews will feature in our festive TV round-up.