Radio Times revealed the 64-year-old Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actress would still love to get back in Delores' habit for Sister Act 3.

"I keep asking, but they keep telling me people don’t want it," she said. "I say, “I think you’re not asking the right people because people do want it.” I’ll keep asking."

Goldberg was due in London this summer to star in the hit musical based on Sister Act at the Eventim Apollo, but her plans were waylaid by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She revealed: "I was supposed to be on stage in London with Sister Act, but that’s been put back to 2021. Instead, I’m home in New York. I’ve got nothing going on until this pandemic is over.

Goldberg's run in Sister Act: The Musical has been rescheduled for 20th July – 29th August next year: it's a date on the calendar she's underlined.

"I’d like to go back and work on stage, but I’m waiting to do everything safely. Let’s see how long it takes us to tame this pandemic first."

She was mournful about the way COVID-19 had affected the US and, in particular, New York so badly. "This insanity with the pandemic was avoidable for us [in New York]," she said. "We could’ve done a much better job. It’s sad, really. My great-granddaughter is six years old and we’ve been discussing why she can’t go and see her friends."

She was striving to be positive, but not always achieving it. "I really want people to not be as unhappy, but there’s no way around this. These are really hard times and it’s relentless. However, I feel like it’s more relentless for people who have lost loved ones and the people in hospital right now."

Disney+ is streaming Sister Act and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit and Disney was reported in 2018 to be developing Sister Act 3, although there have been no recent updates about this movie.

