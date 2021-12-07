West Side Story soundtrack: all the songs in the musical remake

Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of West Side Story is one of the best-reviewed films of the year – with the legendary director breathing new life into the iconic musical thanks to some brilliantly staged musical numbers.

Advertisement

Of course, most of the songs featured in the film – such as America, I Feel Pretty, and Somewhere – are already very well known, having appeared in both the previous 1961 adaptation and numerous stage productions, but if you’re looking to check out the new versions then you’re in luck.

The soundtrack for the new film is already available digitally, while a CD release is set to coincide with the film’s opening on Friday 10th December before vinyl copies become available in early 2022.

And those fans who opt to purchase physical copies will get the added bonus of liner notes written by veteran composer John Williams, who served as a consultant on the picture.

The film’s release has been given added poignancy by the death of Stephen Sondheim in November, with the Broadway legend having written the lyrics for the original musical, alongside Leonard Bernstein’s music.

Those original tracks all appear in the film – although in a slightly different order than the 1961 version – while there’s also the addition of La Borinqueña, the official anthem of Puerto Rico sung by the Sharks.

All 21 songs from the musical are included in the soundtrack album, performed by the cast alongside the New York Philharmonic, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

You can check out the full tracklist below:

Advertisement

Prologue – instrumental La Borinqueña (Sharks Version) – performed by David Alvarez and the Sharks Jet Song – performed by Mike Faist, Kyle Coffman, Kevin Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Patrick Higgins and the Jets Something’s Coming – performed by Ansel Elgort The Dance at the Gym: Blues, Promenade – instrumental The Dance at the Gym: Mambo – instrumental The Dance at the Gym: Cha-Cha, Meeting Scene, Jump – instrumental Maria – performed by Ansel Elgort Balcony Scene (Tonight) – performed by Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort Transition to Scherzo / Scherzo – instrumental America – performed by Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Ana Isabelle, the Sharks and Shark Girls Gee, Officer Krupke – performed by Kevin Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Jess LeProtto, Ben Cook, Myles Erlick, Patrick Higgins and Kyle Allen One Hand, One Heart – performed by Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler Cool – performed by Ansel Elgort and Mike Faist Tonight Quintet – performed by Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, the Jets and the Sharks The Rumble – instrumental I Feel Pretty – performed by Rachel Zegler, Ilda Mason, Isabelle, Andréa Burns, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Yassmin Alers, Jamila Velazquez and Annelise Cepero Somewhere performed by Rita Moreno A Boy Like That/I Have a Love – performed by Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler Finale – instrumental End Credits – instrumental