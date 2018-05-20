Deadpool made a surprise cameo on Match of the Day on Saturday, interrupting Gary Lineker’s introduction to the FA Cup Final.

As part of Deadpool 2’s relentless marketing campaign, the Merc with the Mouth popped up on screen with the following announcement: “My name is Deaddingtonpool Smythe, the 12th Baron of Old Fordinghamshire-ham-shire, and I’m dead excited to welcome you to the FA Cup Final”.