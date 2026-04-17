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Who is Vadim Baranov? The real-life inspiration behind The Wizard of the Kremlin explained
Paul Dano stars as Baranov opposite Jude Law as Vladimir Putin in the new film – but is he a real person?
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Published: Friday, 17 April 2026 at 9:00 am
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