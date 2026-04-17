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Top Gun 3 officially confirmed after huge success of Maverick – and Tom Cruise's future with franchise revealed
Jerry Bruckheimer will also be returning as producer on the next entry – but there's been no word on who will direct.
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Published: Friday, 17 April 2026 at 10:51 am
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