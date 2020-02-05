To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You official soundtrack confirmed - all the music from the sequel
The sequel to the dreamy Netflix rom-com will get a CD and vinyl release too
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before, is getting an official soundtrack.
The teen rom-com will land on Netflix on 12th February 2020, but viewers will be able to listen to the music from 7th February.
For those who, like protagonist Lara Jean, love the '90s aesthetic, there will also be a CD edition on 17th April and even a vinyl release on 22nd May, with Urban Outfitters selling an exclusive glow-in-the-dark version which can be pre-ordered on Valentine's Day.
The first film didn't release an official soundtrack, but the tunes featured captured the cult vibe from rom-coms of yore (including those by John Hughes – Lara Jean and her sisters' favourite filmmaker). The sequel seems to follow in its footsteps, with exclusive songs by Chaz Cardigan, Marina and Bad Child.
Based on Jenny Han's YA book series, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You focuses on the romance between Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), who are dating for real after faking their relationship in the first film.
But things get complicated when John Ambrose McClaren, one of the other recipients of Lara Jean's love letters, makes an appearance.
To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You Soundtrack
Here's the full list of songs set to appear in the official soundtrack:
I Can’t Believe by CYN
Age Of Consent by Cayetana
About Love by Marina
Crashing by ILLENIUM (feat Bahari)
Moral of the Story by Ashe
Midnight Sun by OTR, Ukiyo
Purple Hat by Sofi Tukker
Candy by Bad Child (feat. Ryan Chambers)
As I’ll Ever Be by Chaz Cardigan
You’re Mine by Lola Marsh
Way Back In by Ages and Ages
Better by Myself by Hey Violet
You Should Be Dancing by The New Respects
Honest by Hanne Mjoen
Something Like This by Gordi
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will be released on Netflix on 12th February 2020.