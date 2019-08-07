Starring Zachary Levi, Mark Strong and Asher Angel, Shazam! is an action-comedy about teenage foster child, Billy Batson, who is gifted super-powers by a wizard. When he says the Wizard’s name – Shazam – he transforms into a fully-grown adult superhero.

Jordan Peele’s horror Us climbs back up five places to its previous peak of number five following its physical release, ahead of Mary Poppins Returns which drops one place to number six.

Aquaman flies up 21 places back into the Top 10 landing at number seven; Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse drops two to number eight; Cornish singers’ story Fisherman’s Friends is down five to number nine. Finally, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald shoots up 27 places to round off this week’s Top 10, a nice birthday present for author J K Rowling who celebrated her 54th birthday last week.

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features an exciting clip of Stranger Things’ David Harbour as the titular character in the new Hellboy reboot, available to download from August 9.

Top 10 Official Film Chart

