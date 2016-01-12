What’s not to like? He’s a smart, funny, talented Resistance pilot whose dashing good looks could make anyone swoon. The actor who portrayed him, Oscar Isaac, is even commonly being referred to as “the internet’s boyfriend.”

But one fan has set out to break the internet’s collective heart.

Reddit user MichaelSilverV is convinced that Poe Dameron is not the sharp-tounged, good guy pilot we all believe him to be; he thinks that Poe is a brainwashed double agent for the First Order.

Here’s the basics of the theory: after Poe and Finn crashed on Jakku, Poe was picked up by the First Order and brought back to Kylo Ren, which explains why Finn thought he had died in the crash.

Then, Kylo Ren used his mind-control powers on Poe for a second time, only this time to turn Poe into a First Order sleeper agent and then send him back out to the Resistance.

It’s a pretty good theory that would lead to an amazing reveal, save for one glaring detail: Poe leads the assault on the Starkiller base, and eventually helps destroy it.

Whether you think it works basically comes down to how much of a long game you believe Kylo Ren and his boss Supreme Leader Snoke are playing, and whether they'd be willing to sacrifice the Starkiller in order to achieve their aims.

Is Poe the devilishly handsome hero we all want him to be? Or is he just a traitor waiting to be revealed?