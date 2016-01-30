Yup, Hot Toys are producing a 1:1 scale, 7 foot 2 inch version of Batman in his powersuit from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. That's the regular 12 inch version sitting next to him. It's likely to be more of a stature than the smaller toys, but does light up to compensate.

Pricing hasn't been released yet, but bear in mind that regular, comparatively titchy Hot Toys figures go for hundreds of pounds. Also, where would you keep it? It's the only action figure that would need to sleep in the spare room.

Nevertheless, it's a small price to pay for the security of knowing no criminal would ever dare break into your house. Plus, Bruce Wayne himself likes to collect life size action figures in his 'Trophy Room' (the bottom right of this picture).

Advertisement

Then again, the Batcave is a wee bit larger than our bedsit.