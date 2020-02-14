In a statement, Estevez (who viewers might recognise from Brat Pack films like The Breakfast Club) said that he was "delighted" to return to the character and franchise.

"Once a Duck, always a Duck!" he said. "And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in the Mighty Ducks franchise.

"Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+."

The reboot is set in present day and returns to Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks team has undergone more than a few changes sine Gordon first took them under his wing...

The synopsis reads:"In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team.

"After 12-year-old Evan is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports."

The series is set to air on Disney+ later this year.