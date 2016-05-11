It's looks like any bad blood between the Malfoys and Dobby is a thing of the past – at least judging by the cheery faces of actors Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs in the latest Harry Potter reunion.

Advertisement

Posted on Felton's Instagram page, the snap shows the pair at the recent Calgary Comic Expo posing with a woman sporting a mask of their former house elf who was famously freed by Harry Potter and some crafty sock placement.