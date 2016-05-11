The Malfoys had a reunion... with Dobby
Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs have been hanging out with our favourite House Elf
It's looks like any bad blood between the Malfoys and Dobby is a thing of the past – at least judging by the cheery faces of actors Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs in the latest Harry Potter reunion.
Posted on Felton's Instagram page, the snap shows the pair at the recent Calgary Comic Expo posing with a woman sporting a mask of their former house elf who was famously freed by Harry Potter and some crafty sock placement.
Felton and Isaacs played father and son Draco and Lucius in the film franchise based on JK Rowling's books, although you'd be forgiven for failing to recognise the pair without their famous white blond hairdos.
Indeed, Isaacs recently paid a visit to the new Wizarding World attraction at Universal Studios and mingled with fans completely unnoticed.
He didn't even need polyjuice potion...