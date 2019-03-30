12-year-old Grace - who currently stars as a young Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in Captain Marvel - will play the lead in the new film, which is centred around four teens, who get involved in the ghost busting game over 30 years after the original set, led by Bill Murray and Dan Akroyd.

Wolfhard had been rumoured to join the cast, but Reitman finally confirmed the news on Twitter, along with the casting of Carrie Coon.

The film will be set in the original Ghostbusters universe – rather than that of the 2016 all-female reboot – and is planned for a summer 2020 release. It is as yet unclear whether any of the original cast will feature.