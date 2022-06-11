Spider-Man: No Way Home extended cut to be released in cinemas
Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version will debut in the US and Canada, with news about releases in other countries set to follow soon.
Following its release towards the end of 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home broke a huge number of box office records – becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time in the process.
And now fans of the movie will be able to enjoy even more action on the big screen, with Sony Pictures announcing that an extended cut of the film is set to be made available in cinemas.
The new cut, which is titled Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version, will debut in the US and Canada on 2nd September 2022, coinciding with Labor Day Weekend celebrations.
It's also been revealed that more countries where the new cut is showing will be announced soon, so fingers crossed we'll hear something about a UK release in the not too distant future.
The news was announced on the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account, with a video showing Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire each introducing themselves as Spider-Man before a clip from the movie played – featuring Garfield speaking the lines, "This is so cool. We should do this again."
A follow-up Tweet simply read: "see you at the theater, besties."
It's not clear yet what the content of the additional scenes will be, but the new version is certain to be a hit with fans who couldn't get enough of the existing film – which already clocked in at almost two and a half hours long.
It's possible that some of the deleted scenes glimpsed in the behind-the-scenes extras on the film's Blu-ray release – such as a shot of Maguire’s Spider-Man fighting the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) – could make it in, while it's sure to include all sorts of other footage not previously seen by fans.
And the release will also help to celebrate two important landmarks in the character's history – with 2022 marking 60 years since Spider-Man's first appearance in the comic books and two decades since his film debut.
