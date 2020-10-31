“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema," he said.

"Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster.

"He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Craig's tribute was followed by many others from co-stars and fans of the legendary actor, who died overnight in his sleep in the Bahamas at the age 90.

From Roger Moore's family to actors Sam Neill and Hugh Jackman many rushed to their social media accounts to share their sympathy.

The family of Moore, who was Connery's first long-lasting successor as Bond, said: "How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond."

Sam Neill, who auditioned for Bond in the '80s and then co-starred with Connery in The Hunt for Red October, wrote: "Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man, that great actor."

Actor Hugh Jackman also offered some kind words. Alongside an iconic photo of the late star, he wrote: "I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace."

As a fellow screen icon and bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger also paid his respects, writing: " Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time. He provided endless entertainment for all of us & inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family."

