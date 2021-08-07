Ryan Reynolds says there’s a “pretty damn good” chance of Deadpool 3 being filmed next year

Ryan Reynolds has a brand new film arriving in UK cinemas next week in the shape of video game movie Free Guy – and it looks like we might not have to wait too much longer before we see him reprise his most iconic character.

The popular actor has suggested there’s a chance the long-awaited Deadpool threequel could start production before the end of 2022, claiming that the film was currently being “actively developed.”

“The percentage chance? I don’t know. I couldn’t assign a percentage to that,” he told Collider when asked how likely it was that filming would begin next year. “I’d say it’s 50/50 maybe? We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape.”

He later added, “What the hell month is it? August? Oh next year? Probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70 per cent.”

He also provided an update on the script, which is being penned by Bob’s Burger writers Lizzie and Wendy Molyneux with input from Reynolds himself.

“It’s something that is just a daily process. Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great,” he explained.

“They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Any and all updates as to the status of the film will no doubt come as welcome news for fans who have already been waiting three years since Deadpool 2 arrived in cinemas.

Unfortunately, even if production does begin in 2022 it will likely still be a few years before we see the Merc with a Mouth back on the big screen – with a release not likely until 2023 at the very earliest.

The film will be Deadpool’s first outing as an official part of the MCU following the Disney/Fox merger, but Marvel chief Kevin Feige has previously reassured fans that the film will keep a similar tone to the previous two entries – claiming that it will be R-rated.

