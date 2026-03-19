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Project Hail Mary ending explained: Does Ryland Grace survive and does he return to earth?
Ryan Gosling’s goes through the ringer in his new sci-fi adventure, but does he make it out alive?
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Published: Thursday, 19 March 2026 at 10:21 am
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