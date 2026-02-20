The first trailer for World War II drama Pressure has been unveiled – and it gives fans a first look at Brendan Fraser (The Mummy) and Andrew Scott (Sherlock) in action.

The drama, which is based on David Haig’s acclaimed play, follows Dwight D Eisenhower (Fraser) and Royal Air Force meteorologist Captain James Stagg (Scott) in the three day run up to the D-Day landings as they weigh up the risks, which include the volatile weather.

"The final decision on the timing of D-Day will be mine and mine alone," Fraser’s character says in the new footage.

Later, Scott's character adds: "The storms that I am talking about are real, and the wrath of nature is real."

You can watch the trailer for yourself below:

Fraser and Scott are joined by Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) as Irving P Krick, Damian Lewis (Wolf Hall) as Field Marshall Bernard Montgomery and Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul) as Captain Kay Summersby.

Behind the camera, Anthony Maras (Hotel Mumbai) helmed the film from a script he co-wrote with Haig. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Cass Marks and Lucas Webb serve as producers.

The official plot synopsis for the film reads: "In the seventy-two hours leading up to D-Day, all the pieces are in place except for one key element - the British weather.

"Britain's chief meteorological officer James Stagg is called upon to deliver the most consequential forecast in history, locking him into a tense stand-off with the entire Allied leadership. The wrong conditions could devastate the largest ever seaborne invasion, while any delay risks German intelligence catching on.

"With only his trusted aide Captain Kay Summersby to confide in, and haunted by a catastrophic D-Day rehearsal, the final decision rests with Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D Eisenhower."

Fraser recently appeared in Darren Aronofsky’s 2022 film The Whale, for which he won the best actor Oscar. Other recent credits include Killers of the Flower Moon, Brothers and Rental Family.

The actor is also set to reprise his role from the Mummy franchise in a sequel that’s due to be released in 2028.

Scott, meanwhile, has recently appeared in All of Us Strangers, Blue Moon and Wake Up Dead Man.

Pressure is set to be released in cinemas in the UK on 9 September and 29 May 2026 in the US.

