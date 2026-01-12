This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

Brendan Fraser is enjoying what his fans have called a “Brendanaissance”. The doe-eyed American-Canadian actor rose to fame in the early 2000s thanks to his part as a swashbuckling archaeologist in The Mummy movies, but he retreated from Hollywood in the 2010s owing to physical and personal problems.

That changed in 2022, however, when he won the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of a morbidly obese English teacher in The Whale. In his latest role in the playful drama Rental Family, he portrays an American actor struggling to find work in Japan…

Rental Family is based around a real Japanese service where people can hire actors to be their friends and family. What do you make of that concept?

It’s existed since the 1980s. There are some 300 businesses that operate. It made me think, “Where does the make-believe and reality end?” That’s the point of the film. It’s awkward and a bit prickly, and it should be. In the end, what people want is a sense of authentic connection in an increasingly divided and synthetic world.

Your character, Phillip, takes on a role that involves convincing a little girl that he’s her father. Do you think he did the right thing?

It’s a tricky one! I have three sons and we’re lying to them constantly. So what truths do we give children anyway? But I can see that there would be damage done to a child’s trust in that scenario. The point of that relationship is how stigmatised being a single mother is in Japan. I have empathy with that girl’s mother because she’s trying to do the best she can.

What would you use a rental family agency for?

I would hire a sister. I’m the fourth of four sons and I’ve always wanted that kind of sister relationship where you give each other advice on life and tease each other. I love the fantasy of being the guy who sticks up for his sister and beats up the jock. “Hey, that’s my sister. Back off!”

You speak Japanese in this film. Did you learn the language or was it more of a case of learning your lines?

It was a Japanese film – the crew, actors, director, writer, everything – and I had language tutoring. But I’m a mediocre student. I forgot a lot of it until I got to Japan! Luckily, I have some talent for mimicry, but that’s not good enough to get by. I would have liked to have done more in Japanese. A lot of it got cut out.

Shannon Gorman and Brendan Fraser in Rental Family. James Lisle/Searchlight Pictures.

You spent a few years away from the limelight before your Oscar win for The Whale. How did that period change your perspective?

There always was a light. I was still there. It was just my turn to step into the shadows for a bit. Maybe that was pleasant or unpleasant, but it was important to have gone through that. Now I feel like I have less to prove, but I’m never going to stop trying to evolve.

How did it feel to win the Oscar after all those years away?

It gave me a great deal of esteem to be recognised by my peers. I’m not going to give an Oscar-calibre performance every time I step onto a film set – and I don’t think that’s the reason to make movies anyway. But what it did do is give me a sense of accomplishment and an impetus to feel worthy of it. It felt personally redemptive.

Did that time away from Hollywood make you relate to the plight of struggling actor Phillip?

I will let you in on something: I’m not like Phillip. He’s not a very good actor! I don’t even think he’s an actor to begin with. He’s the token white guy and that’s why he’s hired for the rental agency. I don’t think we’re going to see him doing Shakespeare in the Park any time soon.

Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser) and Evelyn O'Connell (Rachel Weisz) in The Mummy Returns. Keith Hamshere/Universal Studios

At one point in Rental Family Phillip does a ridiculous Japanese commercial dressed as a toothpaste superhero. Have you done any similar work abroad?

The closest I came to that was a print ad for blue jeans back in the 90s. I never went to Japan but they took my picture, wearing their blue jeans. The cheque didn’t bounce so I was happy! At that time the promise was that if it went overseas no one would see it and you could still get paid. You wouldn’t get saddled with this mentality of like, “This is how your career has turned out? You’re doing commercials? Boo! Hiss!”

There have been reports that The Mummy 4 is happening. Is that true?

My lips are sealed! I’m hopeful to have good news soon because I know how popular the films were. People say “I grew up watching that movie and now I’ve got kids…” Let’s all keep our fingers crossed and light a candle.

OK, but how do you feel about the idea of reprising that role, theoretically of course?

Would I like to? Absolutely. I’ve always said I like the idea and I always will. It’s just... Well, it’s not up to me to pull that trigger!

Rental Family arrives in UK cinemas on Friday 15 January.

