It wasn't an easy sell to get Cillian Murphy to don his cap again and take back up the mantel of Tommy Shelby, by the sounds of it. But if anyone can get it done, it's creator Steven Knight.

Murphy, who first embodied the character he's become synonymous with in the BBC TV series back in 2013, was confirmed to be reprising the role last year, months before filming began on the long-rumoured movie continuation, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

"It was pretty much from like 2019-2020 we’ve been talking about this and going through different versions of the script and working it and reworking and revising it," Murphy told Deadline recently, ahead of the film's release.

However, it took more than just an invitation for him to agree to come back: the Oscar-winner felt the movie needed to "justify its existence" after what he thought was a perfect ending to season 6.

"For me personally, I really felt that the film needed to justify its existence because I love the ambiguity of the ending of Season 6 that Tommy rode off into the sort of bucolic English hills and it was, ‘What, where’s he gone? Will we ever see him again?’" he said. "I felt that was a satisfying ending, actually, for the TV show."

Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Netflix

Not only did the movie need good reason to exist, but it actually needed to improve on what came before if Murphy were to come on board.

"If you were to make a film, it really needed to match it, and, in fact, kind of improve on it," he said. "The series is always so cinematic, but I felt like we had to open it up more."

Speaking of, Peaky Blinders creator Knight thinks the movie budget is a very good reason to bring the story of the Shelby family to the big screen.

One advantage, he explained, is that "you can see the car blown up, you don’t have somebody explain that a car has just been blown up. So the money makes a difference. And I do believe that the fact that it’s a feature attracts cast in a different way."

The Peaky Blinders will return, by the orders of Netflix, next week, coming to cinemas on 6 March before arriving on the streamer 20 March.

In addition to Murphy's return, more familiar faces including Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg, Sophie Rundle as Tommy's sister Ada, and Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong will also be back.

Meanwhile, there plenty of major additions to the cast, with Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan and Jay Lycurgo among those joining.

