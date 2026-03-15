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How a defiant silent vigil for children killed in Gaza gave rise to an Oscar nominee
Children No More spotlights vigils held in Israel for the innocent children killed by the ongoing attacks in Gaza – we spoke exclusively to its director Hilla Medalia.
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Published: Sunday, 15 March 2026 at 9:30 am
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