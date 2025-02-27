Directed by Critics Choice winner Jon M Chu, of Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights fame, the film is split into two parts, mirroring the original stage show. While we’ll have to wait until November for the full story, the first part has already earned its spot among the Best Picture nominees.

The success of Wicked largely lies in its casting. Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba bring powerhouse vocals and captivating performances. Grande, who has already earned her singing stripes, has proved herself a skilled actor with an impressive knack for physical comedy. Erivo accentuates Elphaba's emotional complexity in a performance that towers over those fellow nominees in the Leading Actress category.

The chemistry between these two leads is also electric, and while their cuddly press campaign was a source of online mockery – in "holding space" and each other’s hands – they showed us how the unique friendship of the witches of Oz clearly transcended beyond the film.

The supporting cast, meanwhile, only adds to the film's strength thanks to Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Ethan Slater as a now-TikTok-famous munchkin named Boq.

While Wicked is known for its powerful musical numbers, the story is what sets it apart. A prequel to L Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz, its themes of prejudice, rivalry, and discrimination reflect those in other nominated films, strengthening Wicked’s deserved place among them.

Elphaba’s rejection by her family and peers due to her green skin is a tough but important watch, elevating the fantasy musical to a thought-provoking portrayal of identity and acceptance.

Through its complex and changing characters, the film doesn’t just focus on good versus evil – it explores the grey areas, making it a meaningful commentary on society.

Wicked’s cinematography and design are also of the highest order, as shown by the Baftas for costume and production. Oz is brought to life in breathtaking detail, from the vibrant tulip fields of Munchkin Land to Fiyero’s midnight blue horse and the gleaming Emerald City.

The slick dance performances, new-and-improved script and clever cameos enhance the 22-year-old show, keeping in all the best bits while highlighting areas that often go unnoticed on stage.

The brief use of stained glass to reflect Elphaba’s changing skin colour in the musical number, The Wizard and I, is reason enough to applaud the film-makers’ genius creative choices.

With an $145 million budget, no expense has been spared to ensure the film is as visually stunning as it is emotionally rich.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked. Universal Pictures

With decades of anticipation and the building of immense pressure, Wicked could’ve easily disappointed. And yet the film exceeds expectations, not only satisfying fans but also attracting new audiences and critics. To award Wicked Best Picture would confirm its position as a film to be taken seriously, and a piece of art to be equally appreciated on both stage and screen.

For Wicked is a global phenomenon. The stage show has been seen by over 65 million people across 16 countries, and with more than 100 awards under its proverbial belt, including three Tonys, two Oliviers, and a Grammy, Wicked has proven its ability to captivate critics and crowds.

In bridging the gap between stage and screen, the film has brought a polished version of the beloved story to wider audiences, defining its impact as a strong cinematic contributor.

As for their separate acting recognitions, the leads also have a lot to play for. But for the long-time Wicked fan in Grande, perhaps just stepping into Glinda’s pink heels – a role she’s dreamed of since 2011 – may be enough of a trophy.

If Erivo wins, she’ll join the "EGOT" club as a winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – an achievement that would cement her legacy as one of the greatest performers of her generation. Her talent, dedication and firm grip on this colossal role is the highlight of the film.

In a time when musical films are too often dismissed, Wicked’s Best Picture nomination, along with that of Emilia Peréz, shows that the genre can stand alongside traditional Oscar contenders. Musicals like Wicked are no longer just lighter fare – they’ve earned a seat at the table with films that have long dominated the Oscar conversation.

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 2nd March.

