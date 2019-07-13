Previously, Universal had tapped Johnny Depp to play the character as part of their planned “Dark Universe” of connected films, but after the poor performance of Tom Cruise’s The Mummy this plan seems to have been quietly scrapped.

Now, it’s up to Jackson-Cohen – known to UK audiences for parts in Hollyoaks, Lark Rise to Candleford, Bonekickers, Mr Selfridge, Dracula, The Great Fire and Man in an orange Shirt and to US audiences for Emerald City – to take on the part instead.

We can’t wait to not see him in action.

The Invisible Man will be released in March 2020