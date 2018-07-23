Many took to Twitter to share their ABBA-inspired joy, calling the sequel "a work of art" and "the best movie of all time" as they prepared to pack their bags, buy some dungarees and head off to start new lives on a Greek island...

"Mamma Mia 2 is FAB and now I'm going to grow my hair long and get a perm and only wear dungarees because I want to be Lily James," @TheAnnaEdit wrote.

Former Doctor Who brand manager Edward Russell had an even stronger take: "I'm going to be one of those people you read about in the Mirror, who have gone bankrupt to pay for all the times I've gone to see Mamma Mia 2. 'SOS - Here He Goes Again - former BBC staffer broke after seeing ABBA flick 1,370 times'."

Check out some of the best reactions to the film below.

Meanwhile, a subsection of Twitter is already planning for further sequels.

"I'm already excited for the act 3 reveal of Mamma Mia: Tokyo Drift, in which Stevie Nicks turns out to be Amanda Seyfried's aunt and also sings, for some reason, Fernando," Emily Gould tweeted.

@LauraBonang chimed in with some more ABBA-inspired titles for further movies in the series, such as Mamma Mia: Knowing 3, Nowing You and 4Nando.

At the moment another Mamma Mia! sequel is just a twinkle in the eye of a Universal exec, but at least we've got two new ABBA tracks to look forward to in December...