Surprisingly, the video segment – which was accompanied by Billie Eilish singing The Beatles' Yesterday – didn’t include Luke Perry or horror legend Sid Haig, as well as Cameron Boyce, the actor who tragically died in July 2019 at the age of 20.

Actor Cameron Boyce passed away at the age of 20

Fans were quick to pick up on this, as they rushed to Twitter to voice their concerns.

“How did the #Oscars not include Luke Perry in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment? He was in one of the nominated movies!!! Smh,” one wrote, referring to Perry's role in Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. Perry, who also starred in Riverdale, died last March at the age of 52.

“Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry not being a part of the in memoriam is the reason why my eyes are dry,” another added.

Echoing the same sentiment, others questioned Sid Haig's absence.

Haig, who was famous for playing Captain Spaulding in the Rob Zombie films House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects and 3 From Hell, died in September aged 80.

Also missing from the video montage was film, television and stage actor-writer-comedian, Orson Bean, who died in a car accident on Friday at the age of 91.

Despite the no-show in the video clip, Perry, Boyce and Haig did, however, all feature in the more lengthy online In Memoriam section of the Academy's website.