It tells the story of a down-on-his-luck ice cream truck driver named Michael Larson (Hauser) who is booked onto the popular American game show Press Your Luck in the mid-'80s and ends up winning record-breaking prize money after taking a rather unconventional approach to the game – prompting a major scandal.

Viewers – especially those in the UK who are less familiar with Press Your Luck – may well be wondering just how much the film is based on true events after watching.

If that's you, read on for everything you need to know about the true story behind The Luckiest Man in America

The Luckiest Man in America true story: How accurate is the film?

While Michael Larson really did win record-breaking sums during his appearance on Press Your Luck and this really did lead to a major fallout, the film is a semi-fictionalised telling of the events – and is therefore only a partly accurate account of the true story.

Many of the basic details of what we see in the film are true.

In real life, Larson had spent much of his life attempting a variety of different get-rich-quick schemes – often indulging in somewhat unethical behaviours – and as is shown in the film he had spent a lot of time studying the game, stumbling upon the fact that there was a clear pattern to the apparently randomised game.

Using his carefully studied method, Larson went on to win $110,237 in cash and prizes during his appearance on the show, leading CBS executives to believe he had cheated.

But as he technically hadn't broken any rules, there was no way for them to delegitimise his winnings and he kept every penny.

Meanwhile, following his appearance, CBS reconfigured the rules of the game to prevent the same thing from happening again.

Where the film differs from reality is in the specifics of Larson's appearance on the show – with several liberties taken around the events exactly as they happened.

For a more accurate retelling of the specifics, viewers may be better suited to checking out one of the documentaries made about the episode – including Big Bucks: The Press Your Luck Scandal and the The Press Your Luck Scandal episode of Cover Story.

What happened to Michael Larson after the events of The Luckiest Man in America?

Despite his massive windfall, not everything ended up rosy for Larson after his win. He did live up to his promise of buying an expensive gift for his daughter's birthday, but most of the rest of his winnings went on tax and further schemes.

Some of his money was stolen while he was attempting a new scheme to win a radio contest, while much of the remaining cash was squandered when he became involved in a multi-level marketing scheme that went on to be investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission along with the FBI and IRS.

This investigation led to calls for him to be apprehended, which in turn saw Larson flee his home in Ohio to Florida, where he eventually died of throat cancer in 1999.

The Luckiest Man in America is now streaming on Sky Movies and NOW.

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.