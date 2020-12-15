And this year, as well as the usual rewatch, fans will be getting a little extra in the shape of a special Love Actually quiz for Comic Relief, complete with appearances from the film's all-star cast.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch and play along.

How to play along with the Love Actually quiz

The Love Actually quiz is available online from Tuesday 15th December 2020, with fans able to buy it at a cost of £5 from the Comic Relief website – with proceeds going to the charity.

After purchase, you'll receive a link to play along which you can use at any time – on your own or with others!

Like the film itself, the quiz has been handed a 15 age rating, given that it involves some clips and lines from the movie that are only deemed suitable for those aged 15 and above.

Which stars are taking part in the Love Actually Quiz?

The virtual quiz includes various questions over six rounds, designed to test how well fans know the much-loved festive film, with several of the movie's stars making appearances throughout – including Martine McCutcheon, who hosts proceedings.

As well as McCutcheon, Bill Nighy, Keira Knightley and Kris Marshall all make appearances, in addition to Olivia Olson and The Queen's Gambit star Thomas Brodie-Sangster who were both child stars at the time of the original.

And it's not just the cast who are on board to share the fun – the film’s creator, Richard Curtis, will also reveal secrets from the making of the movie, that fans (and cast!) never knew before.

McCutcheon has said of the quiz, “After a difficult time for many this year, we could all do with some love in the form of a quiz, actually!

"Revisiting the film seventeen years on from when it was first seen on the big screen, I’m really excited to bring some Christmas cheer to you and yours with the quiz, that you can play with friends and family throughout the holiday.

"It’s good festive fun that will take you back to your favourite scenes in the film, and will really test whether you know the film inside and out – and we’ve got some surprises too that I think you will love!”

Love Actually Quiz trailer

You can watch Martine McCutcheon tease the quiz in the short 20-second clip below.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or our guide to this year's best Christmas TV.