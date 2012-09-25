Les Misérables - no stars in sight as first movie poster is released
Producers choose single image of newcomer Isabelle Allen over Hollywood actors Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway
The first poster for this year's much-hyped movie blockbuster Les Misérables has been released - and it's likely to please fans of the stage musical.
A re-working of the emblematic graphic of young Cosette (see left) used in the show - itself based on French illustrator Émile Bayard's original 1862 sketch - the single image of newcomer Isabelle Adams is complimented by the words "FIGHT. DREAM. HOPE. LOVE."
Presumably portraying the period of her guardianship beneath cruel innkeepers the Thénardiers (played by Sacha Baron Cohen and Helena Bonham Carter), the folorn image has been preferred by producers to shots of the film's stellar cast which also includes Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried and Eddie Redmayne.
As the poster confirms, the film is scheduled for release on Christmas Day across the United States, and although British fans will have to hold out until 11 January 2013 for their Les Mis fix, we have a feeling the wait is going to be worthwhile...