The first poster for this year's much-hyped movie blockbuster Les Misérables has been released - and it's likely to please fans of the stage musical.

Advertisement

A re-working of the emblematic graphic of young Cosette (see left) used in the show - itself based on French illustrator Émile Bayard's original 1862 sketch - the single image of newcomer Isabelle Adams is complimented by the words "FIGHT. DREAM. HOPE. LOVE."