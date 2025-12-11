❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Wake Up Dead Man cast reveal their favourite detectives and whether they’d make good murderers
Daniel Craig and the Wake Up Dead Man cast talk perfect murders, imperfect detectives and everything in between.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Thursday, 11 December 2025 at 5:01 pm
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad