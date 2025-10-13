Wicked director shares update on his Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat movie
"We’ve cracked something in it that’s really cool.”
Wicked filmmaker Jon M Chu has shared a positive update on his upcoming film adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Deadline first reported back in 2023 that an adaptation of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's famed musical was in the early stages of development at Amazon Studios, with Chu set to helm the project.
Speaking about the project during a panel talk at the London Film Festival 2025, Chu shared: “I’m working on one that I feel like is something that I hold dear to my heart, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat."
He added: “It’s my favourite show, but it’s a hard one to recognise for now or [work out] how to do it with the tone. But I love it so much, it’s so playful. I think we’ve cracked something in it that’s really cool.”
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat premiered on Broadway in 1982, with music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Rice.
The musical is based on the biblical character Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis, who is driven from home by his 11 jealous brothers.
The adaptation will see Chu reunite with his In the Heights producing partner Scott Sanders, with Mara Jacobs also producing.
Speaking with CBR last year, Chu said of the movie adaptation: "I'm already developing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which is one of my favourites from growing up. Working with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Tim Rice — that's like a dream."
He added: "We have some great things for that one. We're still working on the script."
Read more:
- Wicked: For Good director teases "extraordinary" Scarecrow and Tin Man reveal
- What films are out in UK cinemas this week? Reviews from Tron: Ares to I Swear
- Cillian Murphy on the universal struggle that attracted him to Steve: "99 per cent of us are trying and failing"
- Gillian Anderson reveals how the original Tron movie inspired her to accept iconic X-Files role
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.