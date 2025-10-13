Speaking about the project during a panel talk at the London Film Festival 2025, Chu shared: “I’m working on one that I feel like is something that I hold dear to my heart, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat."

He added: “It’s my favourite show, but it’s a hard one to recognise for now or [work out] how to do it with the tone. But I love it so much, it’s so playful. I think we’ve cracked something in it that’s really cool.”

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat premiered on Broadway in 1982, with music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Rice.

Jon M Chu, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the Premiere of Wicked. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage

The musical is based on the biblical character Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis, who is driven from home by his 11 jealous brothers.

The adaptation will see Chu reunite with his In the Heights producing partner Scott Sanders, with Mara Jacobs also producing.

Speaking with CBR last year, Chu said of the movie adaptation: "I'm already developing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which is one of my favourites from growing up. Working with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Tim Rice — that's like a dream."

He added: "We have some great things for that one. We're still working on the script."

