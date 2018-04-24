Rowling tweeted an image of herself and Williams during the interval of the Broadway premiere for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

"Professor Eulalie (Lally) Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with some random woman during the interval of #CursedChildNYC," she wrote.

The latest Fantastic Beasts offering, starring Eddie Redmayne as hero Newt Scamander and Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, is set in Paris, and since Williams will be playing a professor at the American equivalent of Hogwarts, Ilvermorny, in Massachusetts, it's safe to say her character won't play a prominent role – yet.

Rowling tweeted that viewers would only get “a hint” of Williams in the film, with “her true glory” fully revealed in the third instalment.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Williams said: “Those movies and books, especially the books, were so important to me. I could not have fathomed that when I was in the fourth grade reading these books, there would be a character I play that exists in this universe. It’s insane to me.”