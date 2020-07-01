Some time later, he was told over the phone by veteran Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson that the role would be recast, which he has previously said left him feeling "utterly shocked and just kicked to the kerb".

However, in a recent interview with The Guardian, Brosnan has made peace with his unexpected departure, expressing gratitude for the opportunities that the role has provided - even since his departure.

He said: "There’s no regret. I do not let regret come into my world… It just leads to more misery and more regrets.

"Bond is the gift that keeps giving and has allowed me to have a wonderful career. Once you’re branded as a Bond, it’s with you for ever, so you better make peace with it and you’d better understand that when you walk through those doors and pick up the mantle of playing James Bond."

Daniel Craig took over the role after Brosnan, debuting in 2006's Casino Royale, and currently awaits the release of his Bond swansong with November's No Time To Die.

There has been much talk about who should replace Craig when he retires as MI6 agent, with Brosnan previously suggesting that a woman take on the mantle of 007, but producer Barbara Broccoli has quashed this idea.

